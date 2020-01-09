BREAKING - Southbound motorway between Paulstown and Kilkenny closed after crash
Sothbound motorway between Paulstown and Kilkenny junctions closed
The southbound section of the Dublin-Waterford motorway between the Paulstown and Kilkenny junctions is expected to remain closed until lunchtime following a collision between two large trucks.
Specialist towing machinery is required to remove both vehicles and to clear the road between Junction 7 Paulstown and Junction 8 Kilkenny southbound. The northbound lanes are open to traffic.
The drivers were removed to hospital as a precaution but their injuries are not believed to be very serious.
