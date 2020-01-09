Gardaí investigate late night robbery on John Street

Gardaí are investigating a robbery that took place on John Street in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his late teens was approached at 2.15am by a man who asked to use his phone. Initially he refused but eventually handed over the phone, an iPhone 8.

The suspect refused to hand back the phone and told the injured party he had a knife. He later took €20 from him and left in the direction of the carpark.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.