Red Mills doing its bit for the environment in Kilkenny

William Connolly & Sons, Goresbridge has been granted planning permission to construct a three cell integrated wetland

system on a 0.78 hectare site at its Red Mills factory at Lower Grange, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny.

The proposed integrated wetland system shall be located on lands directly opposite the existing Connolly's Red Mills facility

and adjacent and to and northeast of the existing integrated constructed wetlands system.

A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted to the Planning Authority with the Application.