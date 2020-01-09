Connollys to build second integrated wetland system
Red Mills doing its bit for the environment in Kilkenny
Connolly's Red Mills, Goresbridge, Kilkenny
William Connolly & Sons, Goresbridge has been granted planning permission to construct a three cell integrated wetland
system on a 0.78 hectare site at its Red Mills factory at Lower Grange, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny.
The proposed integrated wetland system shall be located on lands directly opposite the existing Connolly's Red Mills facility
and adjacent and to and northeast of the existing integrated constructed wetlands system.
A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted to the Planning Authority with the Application.
