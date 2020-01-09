Update: Suspect arrested in connection with John Street robbery

A man in his twenties is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection with a robbery earlier today.

The suspect was arrested in the city centre a short time ago.

Shortly after 2am today a teenager was approached by a man who asked to use his phone. Initially the teenager refused but eventually handed over the phone, an iPhone 8.

The suspect refused to hand back the phone and told the injured party he had a knife. He later took €20 from him and left in the direction of the library carpark.