Additional €1.433 million funding for The Watershed in Kilkenny announced by Minister John Paul Phelan

KILKENNY’S booming Watershed development is to get an extra €1,443,750, Junior Minster, John Paul Phelan, TD, has confirmed.

Announcing the funding, Minister Phelan said: “Anyone who visits the Watershed knows how busy it is, how much it is used by the local public, schools, clubs, associations and visitors to the city.

“I’m delighted to confirm that just under €1.45 million will be released now to further improve facilities at The Watershed and get even more people of all ages active and involved in a huge range of sports from swimming and running to basketball and soccer to activities for senior members of our community.

“The Watershed is a Mecca for sports enthusiasts of all ages and has played a key role in the promotion of all sports to all age groups, all cohorts since it first opened in mid-December 2008. The pool is constantly in use, the running track and pitches are always a hive of activity. It’s fantastic to see this in such a sports-mad county and augurs well for the future.

“I want to pay particular tribute to the management team and all the dedicated and supportive staff there on their continuous efforts to get more people active and involved in sport. They really are a credit to the facility and their work is much appreciated.”

The Watershed was planned, funded and developed jointly by Kilkenny Borough Council and Kilkenny County Council with grant aiding from the Dept. Of Transport, Tourism and Sport of approximately €4 million. The total expenditure at the time was €20m approx.