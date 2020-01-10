Worryingly high number of work place deaths in Kilkenny
Kilkenny had three work place deaths last year
Farming remains most dangerous with 18 deaths - older farmers most at risk
There were three work place fatalities in Kilkenny last year. The county was the sixth worst county in Ireland for such deaths.
Nationally, tractors were involved in the majority of workplace vehicle incidents last year, claiming five lives. Trucks, loaders, trailers, teleporters, quads, trams, fork lifts, road sweepers, and dumpers were also involved.
The figures also show that men die on the job at much higher rates than women, with the majority of deaths – 44 - impacting males compared to two females - both non-workers - in 2019.
Meanwhile, six fatalities occurred among people under 35 years - including three children - representing 13 per cent of the overall total.
- Farming is the most dangerous sector, with 18 fatal injuries - a 20 per cent rise from 15 deaths in 2018
- 13 victims were over 60 years of age with 10 of these over 70, including two over 80
- Farming deaths occurred throughout 2019, with three each in January, April, July and September
- The deaths were associated with being trapped or crushed (7); struck by a vehicle (2); drowning (2); struck by falling object (2); and other (5)
- Livestock were involved in six fatalities, in each case the animals involved were cattle
