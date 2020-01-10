Kilkenny had three work place deaths last year

There were three work place fatalities in Kilkenny last year. The county was the sixth worst county in Ireland for such deaths.

Nationally, tractors were involved in the majority of workplace vehicle incidents last year, claiming five lives. Trucks, loaders, trailers, teleporters, quads, trams, fork lifts, road sweepers, and dumpers were also involved.

The figures also show that men die on the job at much higher rates than women, with the majority of deaths – 44 - impacting males compared to two females - both non-workers - in 2019.

Meanwhile, six fatalities occurred among people under 35 years - including three children - representing 13 per cent of the overall total.