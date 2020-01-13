TAKE CARE - High winds here courtesy of Storm Brendan

There is a risk of damage because of high winds caused by Storm Brendan which is lashing the county and the south east. An Orange Weather alert remains inp lace until 3pm.

A number of events have been cancelled today including a Teagasc event on the farm of Brendan Joyce, Urlingford.

Southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, highest in coastal areas. There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge. This is a high energy storm system, that will give rise to very stormy conditions from early Monday morning in all coastal areas.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management Crisis Management Team have been in continuous contact with Met Éireann regarding Storm Brendan, with the latest update received this morning. Storm Brendan is expected to affect the west coast early on Monday morning and then track across the country bringing stormy conditions and heavy rainfall countrywide, with localised flooding possible. There is a significant risk to the northwest, west and south coasts with an moderate risk for all eastern coastal areas due to the high tides and the projected storm surge forecast.

The OPW have issued a high tide advisory. There will be a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides approaching Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) in all coastal areas which commenced on Saturday 11th January and valid until Wednesday 15th January 2020. Astronomical tides during this notice period will be highest from Sunday 12th to Tuesday 14th January. All coastal areas could experience coastal flooding during this period, especially during Monday 13th January due to the high tides and projected storm surge.

Kilkenny County Council has activated its Local Co-ordination and Crisis Management arrangements. Local authorities are advising coastal communities that there is a significant risk of coastal flooding from early morning Monday 13th January.

The Irish Coast Guard and An Garda Síochána are communicating public safety advice based on the warnings issued by Met Éireann. All road users should be aware that road conditions will be hazardous throughout the country tomorrow and motorists should slow down and exercise extreme caution. People are advised to stay away from exposed coastal areas for the duration of Storm Brendan.

NDFEM Crisis Management Team continue to actively monitor this evolving situation working with Met Éireann, OPW and all local authorities.