Kilkenny gardaí urge people to 'avoid unnecessary journeys' during Storm Brendan

Local gardaí are advising people to take extra precautions as Storm Brendan sweeps across the country this afternoon.

"We are advising people to ensure that all items of property around the home are safely secured especially refuse bins and trampolines. We are also asking people to avoid unnecessary journeys if at all possible and for those who have to travel to be careful of flash flooding and falling debris especially on rural roads," said Inspector Anthony Farrell of Kilkenny Garda Station.