Kilkenny tourism exhibitors attending Holiday World Show Dublin

Holiday World Show Dublin returns for its 30th year in action, taking place Friday, january 24, Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26 in the RDS, Simmonscourt. This landmark occasion will be reflected through the remarkable presence of over 1,000 travel professionals, representing over 60 countries including, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Caribbean, Europe, South America, USA, Canada and the island of Ireland. There is a significant home holiday presence at this year’s event. Over 40% of the show will feature exhibitors from Ireland, including the Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny.