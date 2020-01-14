Kilkenny Darkness Into Light is on Saturday, May 9

One of the ways to help combat isolation and depression and to share the burden people feel is to take part in the annual Darkness Into Light walk/run around Kilkenny city.

Wake up and support Pieta House to raise vital funds for suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm by taking part in the walk on Saturday, May 9.

Pieta House are encouraging people to wake up and walk from Darkness Into Light at 4.15am on that Saturday.

Darkness Into Light (DIL) has become much more than a fundraiser; it is a movement which touches the hearts and minds of people. DIL is an event that changes the perception of suicide, self-harm and mental health.

The walk brings families of bereaved by suicide together and also lets anyone at risk of suicide know there is support.

Despite such a sombre cause the event itself is hopeful, uplifting and inspiring.

Last year thousands of people in Kilkenny joined together to share the message of hope on the journey which starts and finishes at James Stephens Army Barracks.

Go on line to find out more on www.darknessintolight.ie