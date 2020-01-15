Marian retires from Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge after 18 years of service

After eighteen years of stellar service Marian Woodcock has retired from Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge.

Marian provided great support to the service users at the refuge where she worked as a counsellor and was a valued member of staff.

Manager Lisa Morris paid tribute to her colleague for the positive impact that she has had on the centre.

“I want to acknowledge the work she has done over the years with women who are victims of domestic violence and the part she has played in their recovery. We all wish her the best of luck in her retirement and thank her for all she has given for Amber,” she said.

Amber Women’s Refuge provides emergency accommodation and other services such as counselling, play therapy, outreach, after care. court accompaniment for women affected by domestic violence. Amber also provides educational programmes with a focus on domestic violence.

There is also a helpline that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached on 1850-424244.