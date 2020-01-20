Jerpoint Glass Kilkenny wins award at Showcase Ireland 2020

Jerpoint Glass's new product “Horizon” won an award at Showcase Ireland 2020

Jerpoint Glass Studio, Stoneyford, located close to Mount Juliet achieved a Highly Commended Award at Showcase Ireland 2020 at the weekend.

The Design Ireland area showcases the very best products, designed and made in Ireland and selected by an independent jury from Ireland and overseas. Jerpoint’s new product “Horizon” captured the imagination of the judges to secure one of the coveted awards.