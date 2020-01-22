Spook-tacular ghost tours flourish in Kilkenny - one of the spookiest cities in the world

It’s official - Kilkenny is one of the most haunted cities in the world.

The prestigious magazine, Travel+Leisure, said the city has a storied past and is filled with tragic events that, it claimed, left behind spirits that visitors could witness today.

Local people know all about ethereal being, from the spirits of those hanged at what is now Kilkenny Courthouse to the eerie presence of those who perished in the city’s poor houses.

Every street and old house seems to have its own haunted story.

Kilkenny Castle has always been a favourite place for apparitions with several spotted in the building and on the grounds.

One employee is convinced that the children’s nursery on the third floor of the castle, looking out on the Rose Garden, is haunted because the old rocking horse there moves on its own and there is no wind.

The White Lady has been spotted in the grounds of the Castle. The tale refers to a female member of the Butler family and a failed attempt to flee the city with her lowly born love.

St Canice’s Cathedral is, according to various sources, spooked by Dame Alice Kyteler - or is it Petronella, her maid who was burned at the stake in the city after Dame Alice escaped.

Many who have lived and worked on the Deanery on Coach Road in the city claim it is haunted.

And Kyteler’s Inn on Kieran Street has its own ghost.

There are a number of other alleged, unexplained phenomena there which visitors to the city love.

The men behind Kilkenny Ghost Tours realised the potential in the idea of a dedicated trail through the scary city centre and it has worked a treat for them.

Eerie Spirits

Kilkenny Ghost Tours has proclaimed the presence of several eerie spirits at various locations in the city, some of which have been backed up by the Kilkenny Investigative Paranormal Society.

“Stories are told of the curse of Sir Richard Shee and that the graveyard at St Mary’s Church (now The Medieval Mile Museum) is haunted by his soul,” it said on its website.

“During the guided tour, visitors get an opportunity to look at and examine both the graves including the amazing tomb of Sir Richard Shee - if they are brave enough.

“Witness first hand the eerie presence of Rothe House and the mysteries of The Black Abbey with its open stone tombs and up Blackmill Street St Mary’s Cathedral.

“As visitors make their way up Chapel Lane they will experience the ghostly presence of the highwayman, James Freney, the Irish Robin Hood, the monk and Dr Death.

“Arriving at Kilkenny Castle visitors may encounter the White Lady or even hear the screams of the Banshee herself.

“Arriving at the famous John’s Bridge onlookers may see some of the ghostly shapes of the 16 people who fell into the River Nore when the bridge collapsed in 1763,” the website said.

Another curiosity has emerged following the appearance of an unexplained spectre in a recent visitor’s group selfie photo at the Butterslip.

American Jane Edmunds, one of the visitors in the image on the bottom left of this page, got in touch with the Kilkenny People to share the story of how and when her friend snapped the picture.

It was taken at The Butterslip on Tuesday, October 22 of last year but it wasn’t until later that the group noticed the ghostly image in front of the arch behind them.

watergate theatre

The Watergate Theatre in the centre of the city is haunted. In 2014, The much loved caretaker of the theatre, Gabby Maher told of hearing footsteps on the empty stage and on the back stairs while the sound of voices was another regular phenomenon when the theatre was empty, Gabby said.

Sometimes, the ghost watched him from high up in the gantry.

The presence was confirmed by mentalist, Keith Duffy who Gabby approached when he brought one of his shows to the Watergate.

“He said that there was not one ghost but a couple of spectres hanging around and that they had appeared while he was on stage in the theatre. doing his routine,” Gabby said.