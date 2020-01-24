New homes planned for Ladywell in Thomastown

A 25-unit housing scheme is being proposed for Ladywell in Thomastown.

The plans were presented to members of Kilkenny County Council on Monday and will go out to public consultation over the coming weeks.

Engineer Paddy Crotty told members that there are currently 80 people on the housing list in Thomastown and added that 80% of the people on the list need one or two-bedroomed accommodation.

Mr Crotty explained that the proposed 25-unit development would contain ten one-bedroom units, ten two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units. The proposed development will consist of both houses and apartments and there will also be a number of wheelchair accessible units.

Mr Crotty outlined how the proposed development would be accessed from both Ladywell Road and Ladywell Street and that the road would be widened at Ladywell to facilitate the development.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen (Fine Fáil) remarked that the proposed development was ‘some very welcome news for Thomastown’ while the Cathaoirleach Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere described it as ‘a gamechanger’ for Thomastown.