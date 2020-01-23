Civic Reception for heroic Kilkenny hurlers who made history with their treble win

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council will host a civic reception for the teams who made hurling history at the weekend.

Conahy Shamrocks won the junior title, while Tullaroan won the intermediate title and Ballyhale Shamrocks were crowned senior All-Ireland club champions last weekend.



Cathaoirleach, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said that he was ‘incredibly proud’ of the clubs’ unprecedented sporting success.

“We will have a civic reception to welcome them home and acknowledge this fantastic achievement,” he said.



A date for the reception is expected to be finalised over the coming weeks.