Kilkenny jockey wins Thyestes Chase for his uncle Willie Mullins

Jockey, Danny Mullins has just won the Thyestes Chase a short distance from where he was born and reared in Gowran.

He gave his mount, Total Recall a fantastic ride in the centre piece of racing at Gowran Park today.

It was family affair with his uncle, Willie Mullins from just down the road in Goresbridge training the 11-year-old gelding to his eight win in the prestigious event.

Total Recall was returned at odds of 16/1.