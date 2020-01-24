Vicar Street plans to go out to public consultation

Plans to make Vicar Street one-way will go out to public consultation in the coming weeks.

Senior engineer, Ian Gardner made a presentations to members of Kilkenny County Council at their monthly meeting on Monday.

Mr Gardner described Vicar Street as ‘a narrow street with narrow footpaths on both sides’.

Approximately 5,362 vehicles use the street every day.

Currently both the footpaths and carriageways are below the recommended width and are in a poor state.

Mr Gardner outlined that in order to improve safety an inbound one-way system was been proposed and the right turn from St Francis Bridge would be removed, improving the traffic flow onto Dean Street.