RED MILLS Race Day & Style Event Launched at Gowran Park

Connolly’s RED MILLS and Gowran Park have launched the RED MILLS Race Day & Style Event which will take place on Saturday the 15th of February at Gowran Park Racecourse. Widely recognised as the South East's premier racing event of the winter season, the day will combine the best of Racing Style with top notch pre Cheltenham racing.

Stylists Marietta Doran, Fiona Foley and Chris Kavanagh were joined by jockey Donagh Meyler and Tom Mullins trained ‘Spiderweb’ for the launch, which will mark Connolly’s RED MILLS 40th year of sponsoring Gowran Park.

This year's Best Dressed event will feature our guest judges: deciding the winning lady will be Emily O'Donnell - Presenter and Fashion Stylist with Virgin Media One. And crowning the best dressed gent will be Kilkenny's own TV chef and broadcaster, Edward Hayden.

The theme again for this year's competition is Winter Racing Chic, with our judges keeping an eye out for the lady and gent who are extremely stylish, as well as warm and comfortable. Think wools, tweeds, faux furs and feathers, with stylish boots, brogues and loafters, and headwear is a must - fedoras, headbands, tweed caps and country themed headpieces will be the order of the day.

The Best Dressed Lady and Gent for 2020 will each receive a €500 voucher to spend in the RED MILLS Store, on brands including Welligogs, Fairfax & Favor, Dubarry, Hicks & Brown and much more. On top of this they will each receive a 2 Night Stay for 2 people with Dinner on one Evening, in a Talbot Collection Hotel of their choice!

Speaking ahead of this year’s RED MILLS Race Day & Style Event at Gowran Park, Guest Judge Emily O’Donnell said; “I’m looking for someone who really stands out and embodies the Winter Racing Chic theme. I always believe being well dressed for an occasion means being appropriately dressed, so I’ll be looking for someone who has dressed for the weather, so fashionable and functional style is where it’s at for me.”

The Style Quarter returns again this year with fashion shows throughout the day hosted by TV Stylist Marietta Doran, as well as a pop-up shop featuring all of the best clothing, footwear and accessories from the RED MILLS Store.

RED MILLS Day has always been one of the key milestones on the road to the Cheltenham Festival. Both feature races, the Grade 2 RED MILLS Chase and the Grade 3 RED MILLS Hurdle, both benefited from a prize-money boost last year bringing their value to €60,000 each.

Both races have produced some historic winners down through the year’s including, Danoli, Un De Sceaux, Our Duke and many more.

Entries for RED MILLS Raceday will be published on Tuesday 18th February and with many of the leading trainers targeting the day its sure to produce another fascinating line-up.

CEO of Connolly’s RED MILLS & Chairman of Gowran Park Racecourse, Joe Connolly said; “This year marks our 40th year as sponsors at Gowran Park racecourse. We have made many wonderful memories, seen some dramatic changes and of course some incredible horses over these years. Just like the team here at Gowran, we are constantly looking to the future at RED MILLS, this year we will continue to expand our facilities in Goresbridge which will have a positive effect locally.

RED MILLS Day at Gowran Park has always been a date in the diary for racing fans and it’s a day that we look forward to meeting many friends and customers. We are very proud of the quality of horses that have come out of these races and will be watching with great interest, last year’s RED MILLS Chase winner Monalee on his road to the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.”