House on the Kells Road targeted by opportunist burglar

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in The Paddocks on Kells Road.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, sometime between 12.30am and 8am.

The homeowner awoke in the morning to find the light on in the kitchen and the curtain on the patio door pulled back. His wallet had been taken from his jacket which was hanging on the back of a kitchen chair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.