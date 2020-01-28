Minister to attend Kilkenny event on effective communiction with people with an intellectual disability

A free workshop on Effective communication with People with an Intellectual Disability will take place at the Ormonde Hotel on February 1.

Minister for Disability Finian Mc Grath will speak about community participation for people with an intellectual disability.

Paul Crilly Social Ability Carlow/Kilkenny will speak about how to communicate effectively to people with an intellectual disability and the importance of consulting people with an intellectual disability about matters that effect their lives

Teresa Gadd from Ace communication will speak about Total Communication and discuss the different forms of communication that individuals may use. Teresa will also teach some Lámh signs connected with Sport. Lámh is a signing system used by children and adults with communication difficulties in Ireland.

All are welcome to attend