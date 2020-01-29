Kilkenny deputy slams funding cut to SOS services

Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness has slammed the latest cut to disability services in Kilkenny.

SOS Kilkenny were recently informed that their funding will be cut again this year.

CEO of SOS, Francis Coughlan said that there is ‘an absolute crisis’ in disability servies.

“We have had funding cuts over the past ten years, this is a national crisis issue. We are unable to develop our services and we are scraping to stay alive,” he said.

Deputy McGuinness said that there is a ‘huge issue in relation to the delivery of services’ for people living with disabilities.

“This latest notification of a funding cut of 1% is threatening services. It is terrrible and it means that the SOS will not be able to continue with the services that they currently provide.

“Minister of State for Disability Issues, Finian Mc Grath met with parents out in the SOS late last years and made commitments.

“These people have no one to speak for them - they have intellectual and physical disabilities and are being left with no services. It can’t go on, it is horrible to see people being treated like this,” added Deputy McGuinness.

SOS Kilkenny CLG has been operating in Kilkenny City and County for over 40 years. They support adults with intellectual disabilities and autism to develop their talents and interests, to build and maintain meaningful relationships, to enjoy opportunities for further education and employment and to feel a valuable part of their community. SOS Kilkenny strives to tailor supports to meet each persons’ own needs. SOS Kilkenny has over 20 community houses in various neighbourhoods around Kilkenny and a variety of locations where people spend their days in Kilkenny City and its environs

Deputy McGuinness has also raised his concerns in the Dáil over a client of SOS who has been left in St Luke's Hospital since November 2018.

“The bed is costing €1,000 a day. It is an inappropriate setting, everyone agrees it. But the senior officials within the HSE will not give sanction to the funding that is necessary to put this man into the appropriate setting that he deserves,” he added.