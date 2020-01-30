Brett’s Hardware Agri & Builders Providers hiring for new Callan store

Brett’s Hardware Agri & Builders Providers Mullinahone are expanding with their new premises opening soon in Callan.

They are delighted to announce they are now looking to fill the following roles for our new Builders Providers in Callan.

Are you looking for a new challenge or the next step in your career development? Are you interested in becoming an important part of our new sales team ?

Trade Counter Senior Sales

Experienced salespeople with a minimum of 3 years within the builder’s merchant arena, with excellent knowledge of building materials. An energetic, customer focused salesperson with a real desire to develop this department while becoming a key part of our sales team.



Trade Counter Plumbing & Renewable Energy Sales

Experienced plumbing sales person with a minimum of 3 years within the plumbing merchant sales arena. Excellent knowledge of plumbing consumables and renewable energy. An energetic, customer focused salesperson with a real desire to develop this department while becoming a key part of our sales team.



Paint Decor Centre Sales

Experienced salesperson with a real ambition to develop this department. Must have a flair for colour and have an interest or experience in interior design. An energetic, customer focused sales-person to become a key part of our sales team. Previous experience in paint sales, mixing/tinting of paint an advantage.



Shop Floor Sales & Cashiers

Full and part time positions for people with shop floor retail experience, exciting positions for people who enjoy dealing with a varied array of customers and want to develop their product knowledge while offering the highest standards of customer service. Experience in any form of EPOS system an advantage but not essential as full training will be offered.

Yard & Warehouse Operators

Experienced yard warehouse personnel required with a minimum of 3 years’ experience working with building materials while having an excellent knowledge of building products. Must have up to date forklift and manual handling certification.



Café

Experienced Supervisor for busy new deli café must have experience in HACCP and food preparation. An energetic, customer focused salesperson with a real desire to develop this department while becoming a key part of the team. Full and part time deli counter and floor staff positions available.



Administration

This is a full-time position working alongside our senior management team to support and assist in the development of our new business.

A successful Administrative Officer will act as a point of contact for all employees providing administrative support and managing stationary stocks for the branch, preparing regular reports (e.g. financials, expenses, budgets) and organising company records. If you have previous experience as Office Administrator or similar administrative role, they would like to

meet you. The ideal candidate will also have a working knowledge of office equipment and office management tools.



Garden Centre

Are you green fingered or have horticultural experience? If you enjoy making sales and advising customers on the gardening requirements, this could be the opportunity for you. An energetic, customer focused salesperson with a real desire to develop this department while becoming a key part of their sales team is required

Please forward your CV with cover letter for all positions to careers@brettshardware.ie for the attention of Noel Burke