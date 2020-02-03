Date for Relay for Life Kilkenny 2020 confirmed

Kilkenny Relay for Life 2020 will be held over the weekend of July 18 and 19 at The Kilkenny Rugby Club. This will be the eight year and in the past seven years the volunteers have raised €337,679.

Of the money raised, funding comes back to Kilkenny cancer patients through the Care to Drive, Night Nursing Service, Patient Grants, Cancer Research and many other initiatives.

Cancer has touched many families in some ways and is on the increase, but heeding warning signs and early intervention means more people will survive.

Team recruitment is underway, with many teams already signed up, we would ask anyone who would like to be part of this amazing event to get in contact with us through our Facebook page: @RelayForLifeKilkenny or you can register your team directly on the Irish Cancer Society website

If you’re passionate about fighting back against cancer and can gather together a committed group of people to join you in that fight, you can start your own Relay For Life team in your community or school.

As a committee we are urging Clubs, communities and people especially from areas not represented at Relay in recent years to consider getting involved.

Relay for Life is a no alcohol, family oriented, community focused, unique fundraiser in aid of The Irish Cancer Society.

We look forward to welcoming old faces and new faces to this years Relay For Life and making it bigger and better than ever.



Relay for Life are also one of this years beneficiaries of The Blue Light Ball along with the Mother of Fair Love School, this takes place on Saturday 29th February at 6.30pm in Hotel Kilkenny. We are so grateful for this opportunity and would urge you all to get your tickets which are available through Relay for Life Kilkenny, a great night is promised. '