Kilkenny Shop raises €1K throughout December for Cois Nore

Kilkenny, home of Irish craft and design today announced that, together with its generous customer base, it has raised €1,393.82 for local cancer charity Cois Nore Cancer Support and around the country across its 17 stores nationwide.

During the month of December, Kilkenny offered a complimentary wrapping service encouraging shoppers to donate what they could to the vital services that each store's nominated local charity offers. Now an annual in-store tradition, everything raised was matched by Kilkenny Group resulting in this significant sum divided and donated to charities including the Irish Cancer Society, Gary Kelly Support, Kerry Cancer Support, Cois Nore Cancer Support, Cancer Care West, Circle of Friends, and Cork ARC.

Each of these not-for-profits creates a community for survivors, families, patients, friends, nurses, doctors, scientists, professionals, supporters and volunteers working together for and on behalf of people affected by cancer

Speaking of the fundraising efforts, CEO of the Kilkenny Group, Marian O’Gorman said:

“Kilkenny stores are seen by many as cornerstones in their respective communities and so we’re constantly looking for ways to give back. Our customers have always been incredibly generous and so it was only fitting that we match their altruism and support local cancer support services in each store's locality. We hope it makes a difference.”

For more information, visit www.kilkennyshop.com and keep up to date by following them on social media @kilkennyshop.