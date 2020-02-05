Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance following a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins at residential premises around the city and county in recent days.

On Friday a house in the Skehana area of Castlecomer was burgled between 7.30pm and 8.20pm on Friday.

Failed attempts were made to enter via the front door. Entry was gained through a window at the front of the house. Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons in the area around that time is asked to contact Gardaí in Castlecomer.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny City gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Garden Villas. The incident occurred on Saturday between 9.30am and 1pm. Entry was gained to the back yard of the house via a garage. Entry was attempted via a bedroom window and a door at the rear of the house.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred on Saturday at a house in Springfield on the Waterford Road. The break in occurred around 9pm. Four men believed to be aged in their late teens to early twenties were seen running from the scene with hoods and scarves covering their faces. The suspects cut a lock on the side gate and gained entry by breaking a patio door. Two upstairs rooms were ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.