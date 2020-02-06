Update: Woman released from custody in connection with Kilkenny assault

A woman has been released from custody after being questioned in connecction with a violent assault in the city earlier today.

A man in his forties sustained serious head injuries in an incident at a house in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city earlier today. He is receiving medical attention at St Luke's Hospital and his condition is understood to be critical.

A male in his thirties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where be is being questioned.

The scene remains cordoned off and technical and forensic examinations are taking place.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was in the MacDonagh Junction/High Hayes Terrace/Johns Green area of the city between 3am and 6am to contact them on (056) 7775000.