Suspect in fatal Kilkenny assault detained in custody for further 12 hours

A man in his thirties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection with a fatal assault.

The father of five (46) suffered horrific head and facial injuries during an incident at a house in the Castlecomer Road area of the city in the early hours of Thursday morning. Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm last night at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

A post mortem has now been completed but the results are not being released for operational reasons.

A man and woman were arrested yesterday morning and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. The female has since been released. Gardaí have extended the period of detention in relation to the male suspect for a further 12 hours.

The suspect is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A family liaision officer has been appointed to assist with the victim's family.