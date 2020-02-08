Alert: Orange Wind Warning issued for Kilkenny by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has this morning upgraded it's Status Orange wind warning for all of Ireland, including Kilkenny.



On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.

A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.

This warning is valid from 5am on Sunday 09/02/2020 to 12:00 Sunday.