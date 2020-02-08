Gardaí issue safety warning to Kilkenny motorists as Storm Ciara approaches

Gardaí are urging motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid unnecessary journeys as Storm Ciara approaches.

A Level Orange status weather warning is in place for Kilkenny from 5am until 12pm tomorrow.

Inspector Anthony Farrell, Divisional Roads Policing Unit has asked drivers to be especially careful as high winds and driving rain are expected. This will make driving conditions more difficult.

· Be aware of roads prone to surface water

· Be conscious of the risk of fallen debris, especially on rural roads.

· If travelling on open roads please be alert to high-sided vehicles that will be more affected in high winds and

· Leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.