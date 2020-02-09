Sinn Fein on course to top the poll in Carlow Kilkenny
Kilkenny woman Kathleen Funchion polling well in Carlow
Where will her surplus go?
The count centre at Lyrath Estate hotel
Sinn Fein's Kathleen Funchion is polling well in Carlow and the Kilkenny based candidate is expected to top the poll. She is matching the Carlow based FF and FG candidates (Sen Jennifer Murnane-O'Connor and Pat Deering TD) as the Carlow boxes are opened and this is a clear indicator that she will do extremely well.
