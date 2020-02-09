Sinn Fein on course to top the poll in Carlow Kilkenny

Kilkenny woman Kathleen Funchion polling well in Carlow

Where will her surplus go?

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

The count centre at Lyrath Estate hotel

Sinn Fein's Kathleen Funchion is polling well in Carlow and the Kilkenny based candidate is expected to top the poll. She is matching the Carlow based FF and FG candidates (Sen Jennifer Murnane-O'Connor and Pat Deering TD) as the Carlow boxes are opened and this is a clear indicator that she will do extremely well.

Where will her surplus votes go?

Read also: Car;low Kilkenny live blog from the election count - click here