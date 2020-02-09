Fine Gael set to lose seat in Carlow Kilkenny

Pat Deering, the sitting Fine Gael TD in Carlow looks like he will lose his seat in the five seat Carlow-Kilkenny constituency. His vote, according to the latest tallies has dropped significantly from 2016.

Labour is also doing poorly with under 3% of the vote in Carlow. Jennifer Murnane O'Connor (FF) is running in the Carlow tally at over 30% giving her the seat on the tallies which are normally accurate.