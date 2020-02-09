Sinn Fein sweep through Carlow
Fine Gael set to lose seat in Carlow Kilkenny
Jennifer Murnane O'Connor polling strongly in Carlow
The latest tally figures
Pat Deering, the sitting Fine Gael TD in Carlow looks like he will lose his seat in the five seat Carlow-Kilkenny constituency. His vote, according to the latest tallies has dropped significantly from 2016.
Labour is also doing poorly with under 3% of the vote in Carlow. Jennifer Murnane O'Connor (FF) is running in the Carlow tally at over 30% giving her the seat on the tallies which are normally accurate.
