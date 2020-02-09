LATEST: Alan Hayes (Ind) eliminated on fourth count in Carlow-Kilkenny

Independent candidate Alan Hayes has been eliminated on the fourth count in Carlow-Kilkenny shortly after 11pm tonight.

The Kilkenny City candidate surprised some people this weekend. He polled well on his first electoral outing, with 2,347 first preferences. He proved relatively transfer-friendly in the counts that followed, including 327 in the fourth count in which he was eliminated.

A fifth count is now under way, with no candidates meeting the quota.

OVER THE MOON

"I secured over 5% of the overall vote - if you were to say that to me three weeks ago when I announced my candidacy, I would have taken your hand and run," Mr Hayes told the Kilkenny People.

"I'm over the moon, I cannot thank the people the people who voted for me enough. I mean 3,710 people have faith in me in some capacity. I understand the number ones were 2,500 but look, this is to be built on. I have to thank my voters and thank them for making people see I am serious about running, and there's a lot I really want to do."

The 23-year-old will now consider his options going forward to future elections.

"Look, I always knew I was going to run in a general election, and to be honest the question of when was the most mysterious one," he said. "The answer, I didn't know what it was going to be."

Issues

He had campaigned on issues including mental health services and access to education.

"For me it was really about building on the work I have done in the past, and bringing it to a national level," he said.

"People say independents are local-issue politicians, but for me it's about realising what the problem is not just locally. It's a national problem in terms of mental health, drugs, and education. So that's what I'd be striving towards."

Count Four

The fourth count was the distribution of the papers of Denis Hynes of Labour. They transferred as follows:

Aylward, Bobby FF plus 204, total 8124

Deering, Pat FG plus 186, total 6323

Hayes, Alan Ind plus 327, total 3710

McGuinness, John FF plus 324, total 11622

Murnane O'Connor, Jennifer FF plus 198, total 10093

Noonan, Malcolm Green plus 560, total 6207

O'Neill, Patrick FG plus 167, total 3943

Phelan, John Paul FG plus 205, total 6752

Wallace, Adrienne SOL-PPP plus 290, total 4059



The candidate on the lowest votes is eliminated, Alan Hayes.