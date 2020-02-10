Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny awarded CIE Award of Excellence

The Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny has received the CIE Award of Excellence for the fourth year running at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards. Delivering an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, the Smithwick’s Experience achieved a customer satisfaction rating of over 92%.

Nominated in the Leinster Visit Merit Winner category, they were listed alongside other Kilkenny winners including Kilkenny Castle and Greta Power Bungalow B&B.

Launched in 1990, the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence recognises Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences based on feedback received from over 25,000 customers surveyed throughout the year.

Smithwick’s Experience Operations Manager, Martin Hanrahan commented, “We are very proud of this award, as it is voted for and by CIE guests we welcomed throughout 2019. This truly is a team effort and testament to the consistency and standards of service the team delivers throughout the year.”

Visitors to the Smithwick’s Experience can expect to be immersed in the story of Ireland’s oldest and most popular ale. Discovering how 300 years of history combine with extraordinary brewing innovations. Tours run daily seven days a week. Each tour is led by local and passionate guides.

Open daily

March – October, 10am – 6pm (last admission 5pm)

November – February, 11am – 5pm (last admission 4pm)

* Guided tours (approx. 1 hour)

* Audio guides in French, German, Spanish and Italian

* Complimentary pint of Smithwick’s (over 18s only) or soft drink

* Gift shop with exclusive range of Smithwick’s merchandise and glass engraving