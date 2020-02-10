UPDATE: FG's John Paul Phelan elected on Count 8 in Carlow-Kilkenny
They think it's all over
Count 8 at Carlow Kilkenny #ge2020
Fine Gael TD John Paul has been re-elected on the eighth count in Carlow-Kilkenny this afternoon, securing his party's only seat in this constituency.
The South Kilkenny man took 3,624 votes from party colleague Pat Deering's surplus. It brought him to 13,172. FF's Jennifer Murnane O' Connor has also been elected.
The race is now on for that final seat. It's between Bobby Aylward (FF) and Malcolm Noonan (Green Party).
Count Eight
Count Eight was the distribution of Pat Deering (FG)'s ballots.Aylward, Bobby FF plus 355, total 9174
Murnane O'Connor, Jennifer FF plus 2078, total 12,839
Noonan, Malcolm Green plus 483, total 9891
Phelan, John Paul FG plus 3624, total 13,172
Both Jennifer Murnane O'Connor and John Paul Phelan have been elected.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on