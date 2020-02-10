Count Nine is in: Two in the hunt for last seat in Carlow-Kilkenny

The results of Count 9 in the Carlow Kilkenny General Election are in, and no candidate has been elected on this occasion.

The count saw the distribution of FG TD John Paul Phelan's surplus votes of 898. Both Malcolm Noonan (Green Party) and Bobby Aylward (FF) are in the hunt for the fifth and final seat.

Supporters of both candidates are in the count centre awaiting the result of Count 10, but count staff are currently gone for their lunch so it may be some time. There's plenty of nerves here, with a gap of fewer than 700 votes between the pair.

Count 9

Aylward, Bobby FF - plus 458, total 9,632

Noonan, Malcolm - plus 440, total 10,331

The difference between the candidates (699) is less than the surplus votes of Murnane O'Connor (565) and Deering (338) which have not yet been distributed.