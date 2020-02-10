Valentine Night Ball in Kilkenny is sold out

It’s year 10 of the Kilkenny Valentine Night Dinner. All monies raised go to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. It’s on in The Ormonde Hotel on Friday night, February 14.

Tickets are sold out. Auction and Spot Prizes on the night. George Candler is the Auctioneer. Band The Ambassadors and Phil Cawley from Today FM is the DJ.

Every Lady gets a free flower as donated since year one by Flowers by Lucy, Pamela Sheridan designed and printed the tickets etc, yet another work of art. Pallas Foods, Kish Fish and Iverk Produce / O’Shea Farms donate items of food towards the menu. Main sponsors Aut Even Hospital, Sheridan Stained Glass, Newpark Pharmacy, Paschal Bergin Accountant, Taxback, Cody Haulage and GO Charge

This event has raised over €120,000 in the past 9 years for 3 local charities being the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team, The Wheelchair Association (Kilkenny Branch) and Enable Ireland (The O’Neill Centre).

Sinead Ni Riain will be present on the night selling her one hour studio portrait session & framed 7” desk size with the combined value of €195 - any of these purchased on the night the money is going to be donated to the charity.

Auction items include:- an Irish rugby jersey signed in Japan, Painting by Marley Irish, a portrait from Sinead Ni Riain Photographer, a signed limited edition print of Henry Shefflin, a voucher from Manning Travel, a voucher from Walls Manshop.

Spot Prizes:- Hampers from Sam McCauleys Pharmacy, Kissanes Pharmacy, Gift Set from Whites Pharmacy, Afternoon Tea and Carvery in Talbot Hotel, Voucher from Aroi, Jones Business Systems, Country Life.

I would like to take this opportunity to Thank All our local companies for their continued assistance and I would ask people to support them by shopping local.