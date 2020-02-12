Fennelly's black-tile Ballyhale glamping camp gets green light

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a new glamping park in Kiltorcan, Ballyhale.

The application, from Colin Fennelly, is for the construction of a new short stay / holiday camping park consisting of 11 glamping pods, with a floor area of 23.91sqm. The external finish of the pods will consist of black tile effect coating to rear roof and curved sides, with timber cladding to front.

The proposed site is located within Mountain View Golf Club at Kiltorcan, Ballyhale. Access to the golf club is off local road L8269, and around 2km southeast of the village of Ballyhale.

Each pod will be placed on a concrete pad. There will be pedestrian routes from the club house to access the pods, and access to the pods via golf buggy.

The application says there will be two people employed as a result of the proposed development. A letter from the owner of the golf course has been submitted to allow the applicant to make the application on his lands and a right of way has been shown over the existing access.

The scheme also involves a new bore well, new sewerage treatment system and percolation area, and parking area, including all additional site works.

"Having regard to the development management standards set out above, it is considered that the proposed glamping development within the confines of an existing golf course and golf club house/ restaurant facially and in close proximity to the Kiltorcan race course will complement the existing tourist facilities located in the immediate vicinity and it is considered the proposal complies with the policies as set out in the Development Plan," notes the report from Kilkenny County Council senior planner Catriona Bambrick.