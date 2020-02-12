Forecaster warns Storm Denis will menace Ireland with heavy rain and wind this weekend

Storm Denis is set to bring very wet and very windy weather over the weekend to Ireland.

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann is warning of rain arriving on Friday and spreading to all areas by morning. There will be strong southerly winds with gales on coasts. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees. No frost.

As Storm Denis hits the country, there will be a very wet and very windy start to Saturday. Rain in all areas during the morning, heaviest in the west, clearing to blustery showers during the afternoon. Strong and gusty southerly winds veering southwesterly with gales on coasts. Another band of heavy rain crosses the country on Saturday night with southwesterly winds remaining strong to gale force. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

A wet and windy start to Sunday, with rain giving way to blustery, heavy showers during the afternoon. Showers will turn wintry over high ground. Very windy again on Sunday, strongest in the west with southwesterly gales or strong gales on coasts.