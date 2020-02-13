Chance to have a say on Kilkenny’s new busking by-laws

People have an opportunity now to have their say on a set of new by-laws which will place restrictions on buskers and street performers in Kilkenny City.

The proposed bylaws, similar to those in place in Galway, would place time limits and set out permissible hours of performance for street entertainers, and restrict the use of amplification.

A period of public consultation is now under way. Copies of the Draft Street Performance and Busking Bye-Laws 2020 can be inspected at the offices of Kilkenny County Council, County Hall on John Street and at City Hall on High Street, Kilkenny during normal office hours until Friday, February 28.

A copy of the draft by-laws may be obtained by any person on request or downloaded online. People can make their submissions or observations in writing or online in respect of these draft by-laws — addressed to director of services Tim Butler — on or before Friday, March 13.

Submissions or observations can also be made online on Consultation Portal at consult.kilkenny.ie or to County Hall in writing.