Our Kilkenny Valentine -Mary H stepping back after a decade of fundraising

After a decade of fundraising for Kilkenny charities, Mary Harrington is stepping back.

The Ballyhale woman has organised the Valentine's Ball in the city for the last 10 years and over the last nine years, has raised €120,000 for the Carlow Kilkenny home Care Team and other local charities.

This year's event in the Ormonde Hotel, which is sold out, will see 270 people sit down to a five course meal with 79 spot prizes and 30 items being auctioned off for charity by George Candler.

Mr Ian Wilson of the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team said that Mary Harrington was a credit to Kilkenny and that her fundraising efforts were much appreciated. "She is a wonderful woman with extraordinary energy to do what she has done," he said.