Gold Cup quartet line up for Red Mills Chase in Kilkenny tomorrow

Real Steel, Chris’s Dream, Death Duty and Shattered Love will put their Cheltenham Gold Cup credentials on the line in a mouth-watering renewal of the Grade 2 Connolly’s Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday.

Henry de Bromhead, winner of last year’s renewal with the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Monalee, has declared Chris’s Dream, a Grade 2 winner over fences last season and more recently winner of the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan in November.

Willie Mullins has the highest rated runner with Real Steel, a Grade 2 winner at Thurles last time out. Gordon Elliott has two in the field for Gigginstown House Stud, Shattered Love and Death Duty both of whom are Grade 1 winning chasers and are entered in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Noel Meade runs course and distance winner Snow Falcon alongside Tout Est Permis. Kaiser Black from the Pat Doyle yard makes up the seven-runner field.

In the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle, all eyes will be on 2019 winner Darasso from the Joseph O’Brien yard and Willie Mullins’ Cilaos Emery. Cilaos Emery won a beginners’ chase at Gowran Park on Goffs Thyestes Day in 2019 and notably won a Grade 1 Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in April 2017 where he got the better of his highly respected stable companion Melon.

Mengli Khan from Gordon Elliott’s yard continues his campaign over hurdles, while Scheu Time and Chateau Conti make up the five-runner field.

The first race tomorrow is off at 1.10pm. Gates will open at 11am and the Red Mills Style Marquee will be open from 11.30am where there is a pop up store, fashion shows throughout the afternoon with stylist Marietta Doran, and the Best Dressed competition, judged by Emily O’Donnell and Edward Hayden, where the winning lady and gent will each receive a €500 voucher for the Red Mills Store and a two night stay in a Talbot Collection Hotel.

Complimentary buses depart from close to the gates of Kilkenny Castle at noon. They return at 5pm and 7pm. The later bus is to accommodate After Dark fans who take to the stage in the Heineken Live marquee at 4.45pm and will play for two hours. There is also live music in the Thyestes Bar which is the ground floor bar from just before the last race.

The best priced general admission tickets are available for €12 on GowranPark.ie, admission on the gate will be €15. Tickets bought online can be scanned on a phone or printed to ensure prompt access through the express entries. Gold and silver packages can also be purchased on Gowran Park’s website.