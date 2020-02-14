Kilkenny braces for Storm Dennis - due to hit tomorrow

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory alert for Kilkenny, which will be valid from tomorrow (Saturday) from 3am until Monday at noon.

There will be strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend, and localised flooding is likely. For more, see www.Met.ie.

Moderate Advisory Warning for Kilkenny. Alert message from Met Eireann:

Storm Dennis will bring some very wet and very windy weather over the weekend and into Monday. Some flooding is likely and damaging gusty winds with some disruption possible.

Event: Moderate Advisory warning. Severity: Yellow Valid from: Sat. 15/02 @ 3AM. Valid to: Mon. 17/02 at 12PM. Affected Areas: Ireland