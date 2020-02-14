Two new fire jeeps for Callan and Feshford

Callan and Freshford fire stations have just received new jeeps at a cost of €95,000.

Chief Fire Officer John Collins said that “These vehicles are equipped with latest modern safety livery and capable of transporting both personnel and equipment safely to the scene of the emergency and are a welcome addition to the existing fleet of over 30 vehicles in Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service.”

Cathaoirleach Peter Chap Cleere expressed his gratitude “ to all the Firefighters for their service to their communities and added this investment along with the proposal for a new fire station for Urlingford Fire Station reflects Kilkenny County Councils continued commitment to Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service in delivering an effective service to our communities”.

The New Emergency Response Jeeps are replacing two older vehicles, both over 17 years old. The new Jeeps will be utilised in both Freshford Fire Station and Callan Fire Station as front-line emergency response vehicles serving the people throughout Kilkenny for many years to come. HPMP in Tullow Co. Carlow provided the VMS and hiviz marking.

These vehicles have both on and off-road capabilities and will be used to transport personnel, fend off at incidents with Variable Message Signs, carry equipment, essential for providing the safest protection to both firefighters and the members of the public involved in the incident. They were purchased through the Office of Government Procurement framework from Capital Funding, to the tune of €95,000. The Capital Funding was received from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government.