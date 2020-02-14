Gardaí investigate burglaries across Kilkenny city and county

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries across the city and county.

Opportunist criminals targeted a boiler house in Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen between midday on Friday (February 7) and midday on Wednesday (February 12). The glass panel on the door of the boiler house was smashed in order to gain entry. The heating oil tank was emptied a quantity of firewood was taken along with a jeep battery and four drums of hydraulic oil.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred on Tuesday (February 11) at a house in Kilbraghan, New Ross. The break in occurred at 8.55pm. The homeowner was in the house when two males forced a rear window open. One of the men demanded money from the homeowner while the other man searched the house. One of the men is described as being medium build, medium height, in his sixties, wearing dark clothing and a dark peaked cap.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons in the area around that time is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 775000.