Four AA rosettes for Lady Helen Restaurant

The Lady Helen restaurant at Mount Juliet has just been awarded a coveted Four AA rosettes, one of only two restaurants in Ireland and the UK to achieve such an accolade.

This award places the Thomastown, Kilkenny restaurant in the very top bracket as the AA have announced today the latest additions to their highly respected restaurant rankings.

Head chef John Kelly and his team were commended with the judges noting "Attention to detail is second to none and produce from the estate often features in chef John Kelly’s modern Irish cooking. Dinner might begin with a single, silky raviolo, stuffed with black truffle-studded potato and accompanied by a fine parmesan cream, followed by breast of Anjou squab pigeon, served on York cabbage, topped with hen of the woods and toasted hazelnuts, and finished with a rich, glossy veal jus, alongside a bowl of the braised leg and thigh meat. Caramelised banana ice cream is a deceptively simple dessert, served with tonka bean cremeux and brightly coloured, astringent calamansi gel."

The judges were also impressed with the setting "The Mount Juliet is a fine example of the Georgian country house and estate, offering spa treatments and golf in addition to inspirational fine dining in the Lady Helen Restaurant. Named after previous owner Lady Helen McCalmont, it’s a coolly elegant, high-ceilinged room with intricate plasterwork and magnificent windows overlooking the grounds."