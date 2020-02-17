Kilkenny's Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions wins top CIBSE Award

Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions has won the award “Building Performance Consultancy” (up to 50 employees) at the prestigious CIBSE (Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers) Building Performance Awards 2020 in London.

Central to its success is the company’s innovative ‘pay as you save’ financing approach where they on behalf of their customers secure project finance, invest in technology upgrades and share in the verified savings with the customer. The Irish company beat off international competition from companies based across the globe responsible for the design, commissioning, construction, installation and operation of low energy buildings.

This is another major award for Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions where their Energy Performance Contract with Dublin City Council won at the European Energy Awards in Berlin in 2017. Additionally, they have recently won the Public Sector Award for Excellence in Energy Services 2020.

A significant project for the company was Center Parcs, a €233 million once in a lifetime development in Co. Longford which includes 466 Scandinavian style lodges and 30 lake view apartments, and 9 commercial buildings including a sub-tropical swimming pool. The company, headquartered in Kilkenny, with offices in Cork, Dublin, London and Saudi Arabia, was appointed as mechanical and electrical design engineers for the entire project. Other projects include a complete energy saving refit of Brown Thomas stores, Meubles in Kilkenny, and the Watershed Leisure Centre in Kilkenny where an energy consumption of €350k was reduced by €75k annually, with a carbon reduction of 33 per cent.

Managing Director, Daniel Ring, said that :- “Our innovative approach, combined with research on emerging technologies such as the use of biomass boilers to convert poultry droppings to heat, will deliver creative and unparalleled project results. There are no capital costs up front for the client and we share the savings on a prior agreed basis with them once they have been achieved, measured, and verified. This model has been very successful in Germany and Austria and Czech Republic and it is working for us and an important part of our CIBSE success.”

“A future built on sustainable design is the standard we at Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions set ourselves. This increases the value of a building, increase competitiveness for the business and reduces maintenance costs. Plus there is the vital reduction in the impact on the environment. We are delighted by the recognition from CIBSE – the Oscars of our industry. This recognition is testament to our staff.”

In addition, we are involved at a strategic level with many organisations in developing their sustainability roadmaps to 2030 and beyond. We also work with many businesses to progress their corporate environmental reporting structures.

Other major projects for the company include the former site of Smithwick’s Brewery in Kilkenny, the Abbey Creative Quarter Development, which is currently undergoing major redevelopment. This is the first LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) for a Neighbourhood Development in Ireland. This recognises development projects that successfully protect and enhance overall health, natural environment and quality of life. The twenty-acre brownfield site will feature several Near Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB). Key features of the former Brewhouse are low flow water fixtures, energy efficient heating and lighting, and a design for natural ventilation to optimise oxygen levels. This will result in 4500 square metres of high-quality office space wrapped around a central atrium and be completed by the end of 2020.

Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions are also working with Decathlon main contractor Mannings as BREEAM champions to deliver a project that achieves the overall BREEAM credentials. BREEAM sets the standard for best practice in sustainable building design, construction and operation.

Managing Director, Daniel Ring, went on to say, “The public sector is targeted to reduce energy consumption by 50% by 2030. The challenge now is to accelerate progress. And this is where Energy Performance Contracts (EPC) have a big role to play. At Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions we have secured Ireland’s first two publicly procured Energy Performance Contracts (EPC) with Dublin City Council. The eight-year contract will upgrade initially three, and then an additional seven sports and fitness centres. These projects will produce savings of over €2.5 million. Using EPCs we can achieve enormous carbon reduction in the public sector and these improvements will be independent of the central Government budget.”