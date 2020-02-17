SPONSORED CONTENT
Part-time Manager/Caretaker required for Group Water Scheme
Fennor, Inchorourke, Urard, Group Water Scheme Co-Op Ltd is hiring
Part-time Manager/Caretaker required for Group Water Scheme
PART-TIME MANAGER/CARETAKER
Applications are invited for the above position. Approx. 7 to 10 hours/week.
Fennor, Inchorourke, Urard, Group Water Scheme Co-Op Ltd serves over120 connections in the Fennor area.
Responsibilities to include:
Management, Administration, Quality Assurance Implementation, Management of Distribution Network.
Collection of Fees, Regular Maintenance of the Scheme.
Management experience is essential.
For more information contact:
Adrian on 087-2126344.
C.V. including current references to:
F/O Adrian Smith, part-time managers’ job.
NFGWS, 12 Henry Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Or email: adrian@NFGWS.ie
N.B. Please mark applications:
Manager’s job, Fennor Group Water Scheme.
Closing Date for applications, 5pm on Friday, February 21, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on