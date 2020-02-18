Kilkenny councillor Joe Malone eyes Seanad seat

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Malone has his eye set on a seat in the new Seanad, after being nominated by the Local Authority Members Association (LAMA).

He says he was asked by LAMA executive members last week 'out of the blue', and had a think about it. Then he let his name go forward at a meeting in Dublin at the weekend, and won a nomination. He now needs others to back him.

"I am looking for the support of as many councillors as I can get," he says.

"It won't be easy, but I'll give it a go. There's a long road ahead, but I'm looking forward to the challenge. Admissions close next month for the outside panel, and it's March 3 for the inside.

At yesterday's February monthly meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Cathaoirleach Peter 'Chap' Cleere wished Cllr Malone well on behalf of his colleagues.