Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to incident on road between Kilkenny and Callan

A man remains in a serious condition in Waterford University Hospital following a suspected hit-and-run in Kilkenny at the weekend.

The incident took place at Ballymack Cross on the Kilkenny-Callan road in the early hours of Saturday morning. A man was arrested and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station, and was later released. A file is being prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any information to come forward. Motorists and those with dashcam video who were between Callan and Ballymack Cross and in around Callan/ Killaloe area between midnight and 3am on February 15 can contact Gardaí on 056-7775000.