Colleagues wish Noonan well as he swaps Kilkenny council seat for Dáil seat

The council seat made vacant by Malcolm Noonan’s election to the Dáil is expected to be filled at a special meeting next Tuesday (February 25).

The Green Party has selected a preferred candidate as of yesterday, and she will seek the support of members to be co-opted to the council.

On Monday, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere led colleagues in tributes to the outgoing Mr Noonan, and also hailed Cllrs Patrick O’ Neill (FG) and Denis Hynes LAB) on contesting hard-fought election campaigns. He then made a small presentation of glassware to the new Green Party TD.

“We want to wish him well in his new role, and we know he will be a champion of Kilkenny, and Carlow,” he said.

Thanking his former colleagues, Deputy Noonan said he had spent 15 and a half productive years in Kilkenny County Council. He said he enjoyed good working relationships with colleagues, and was honoured. He said the city and county had made progress, and he started the new role 'with a great sense of responsibility'.

He said he would be there to work with the council over the coming years where possible, and described Kilkenny County Council as 'one of the most progressive in the country'.

On behalf of the Fine Gael group, Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh wished Deputy Noonan the very best. She said it was sad the way politicians were being treated by some members of the public, and expressed concern over ‘the amount of hatred on social media’.

“I think you’ve got to close your ears to it, and put your head down and work for what you believe is the common good, and continue as you have been,” she said.

Other councillors sounded their support of Deputy Noonan, with Cllr Eamon Aylward (FF) describing him as 'an honourable man' and one who would work his hardest.